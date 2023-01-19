Forrester foresees 2023 to be a year of great upheaval for those responsible for CX at their organisation.

As the state of the economy wreaks havoc with how brands deliver CX, Forrester has complied a set of predictions for the year ahead, including:

  • 1 in 5 CX programmes will disappear entirely
  • 1 in 10 programmes will be stronger than ever
  • 4 in 5 CX teams will lack critical skills for executing programmes
  • CX as a differentiator will erode in 3 out of 4 industries

