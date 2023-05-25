Pre-award

Three of the main challenges in pre-award are around quality, cost and culture.

The challenges around quality are mainly focused on two key areas – the quality of suppliers themselves, and then ensuring buyers have the ability to deliver an effective service. When referring to the suppliers themselves, many seem to be facing challenges around ensuring that suppliers have the expertise to meet the requirements set out in proposals. In terms of service delivery, there are some concerns that the quality of the delivery of the service may not be achieved once the solution is in place. Buyers are looking for agile, proactive and innovative suppliers, particular when it comes to technology. There is therefore a risk that some suppliers may be overpromising in their proposals, and in fact, significantly underdelivering.

Clearly, there are many challenges facing organisations pre- and post-award when it comes to managing costs. In the pre-award stage, many are concerned about the costs of finding and onboarding suppliers. Many are also struggling to know the best way to forecast future capacity needs in the post pandemic world. While there’s a general consensus that the cheapest option may not be the best option, the need to ensure value for money and getting what you pay for, was outlined as crucial. Many are also considering automation as a way to drive costs down.

Finally, when trying to find the best suppliers to work with, culture is a clear driving force. There is an obvious desire to ensure that the supplier has a thorough understanding of how your organisation works and what you need. Without this, there is a potential for reputation risks or brand damage. Finding a supplier that is interested in your culture and is a good business fit is seen as critical. Equally, another challenge is the blend of managing relationships between your in-house teams and those of your outsource supplier. On top of this, many organisations are increasingly faced with flexible or hybrid working practices.

All of these challenges around quality, cost and culture should be addressed and understood in the pre-award stage, so that all requirements are understood, and to ensure that there is consistency between the buyer and the suppliers from the outset.