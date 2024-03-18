According to recent UK Government statistics, fraud constitutes 40% of total crime, equating to approximately £7 billion in annual costs to the country. Moreover, fraudsters are exploiting contact centres to obtain personal information and engage in criminal activities, with research indicating that approximately six out of ten fraud incidents are linked to contact centres in some capacity.

Fraudsters utilise various tactics, including exploiting IVR systems to verify transaction information, contacting banks to validate payments and remove fraud flags, bypassing authentication methods, and much more. One primary factor contributing to the vulnerability of contact centres to these tactics is the lack of traditional anti-fraud measures.

To understand how today’s Financial Services sector is tackling the challenge, we discussed this and more at our Leadership Forum held at the House of Lords, asking customer service and fraud/risk leaders about their organisations’ efforts to counteract fraud in contact centres.