Complexity rises as customers’ needs escalate.

Welcome to the Summer 2023 edition of The Evolution of the Contact Centre, the latest in our long-running series which explores how our industry is changing. There is no sign of the pace of change slowing down. Customer contact is being radically reshaped before our eyes: customer needs have become significantly more complex and more urgent thanks to the stresses brought about by high inflation and other socio-economic factors happening in the UK and across the world.

This latest edition of The Evolution of the Contact Centre explores these themes and how the contact centre industry is responding. As in previous waves, this report is based on qualitative research comprising group discussions with industry leaders representing some of the UK’s leading brands.

