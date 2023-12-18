Everyone Can Ideate

The course is designed to empower call centre leaders to embrace innovation, driving efficient problem-solving, elevating customer experiences and propelling your business ahead in a competitive market.
Course Description
If problems, complaints, obstacles and opportunities are a daily occurrence, embracing innovation can equip you with the skills to encourage fresh ideas and novel approaches, solving issues, delighting customers and ultimately boosting team morale and engagement.
Embracing innovation fosters an environment of continuous improvement, empowering you to introduce new ideas and methodologies that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction within the call centre.
Understanding and implementing innovative approaches not only drives operational excellence but also demonstrates proactive leadership, inspiring teams to adapt, learn, and contribute to the evolution of the call centre environment.
Learning outcomes
Through this practical session, participants will be encouraged to elevate their skills within this field to create a ripple effect of positive change within their teams and the wider business. By the end of the session participants will be able to:
- Understand the Strategic Significance of innovation and why it is crucial for organisational success, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction
- Acquire knowledge of tools and techniques and their practical application within the call centre environment, fostering a culture of collaboration, continuous improvement and problem-solving.
- Understand the “5 Whys” technique as a tool to dig deep into issues, enabling the identification of root causes within the call centre’s operational framework, enhancing problem-solving capabilities.
- Implement Innovation Processes: Understand and apply ISO 56002:2019 Innovation Process principles within the context of call centres, enabling structured and systematic innovation initiatives, ensuring sustainability and continual improvement.
Benefits to your business
- Enhanced Customer Experience: Innovative problem-solving within the call centre leads to quicker resolution of issues, improved customer service, and overall satisfaction, fostering stronger customer relationships and loyalty.
- Operational Efficiency: Encouraging a culture of innovation improves processes, streamlines workflows, and identifies inefficiencies, leading to increased productivity and cost-effectiveness in call centre operations.
- Employee Engagement and Retention: Empowering individuals with innovation skills fosters a more engaged workforce, where employees feel valued for their contributions. This can lead to higher retention rates and reduced turnover, saving recruitment and training costs.
- Stronger Team Collaboration: The emphasis on creativity and innovative thinking fosters a collaborative environment where teams work together to generate and implement new ideas, breaking silos and promoting cross-functional cooperation.
- Continuous Improvement: Embracing innovation fosters a mindset of continual improvement, allowing the call centre to adapt and evolve in response to changing customer needs and market dynamics, staying ahead of competitors.
Course content
- Why innovation is critical to organisations
- Definitions of creativity and innovation
- Behaviours required to be creative
- Environments that encourage creativity
- How and where to get started
- Using the 5 ‘Whys’ to identify the real issues
- Brainstorming tools and practical tips
- ISO 56002:2019 Innovation process
About the trainer
Zena Cox, Operations Director, ideasUK
Zena has extensive experience coaching and training individuals and groups internationally. Sitting on the British Standards Institute, supporting the creation of global innovation standards, and working with organisations across sectors to develop their innovation capability, through her role as operations director for ideasUK. Zena has personal experience of designing, launching and running an innovation programme within her previous organisation, is an ILM-7 executive coach, a professional member of EMCC, an accredited EQ-i 2.0 practitioner, and a certified six sigma black belt.
What delegates say
Upcoming dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
2 hours delivered virtually using Zoom.
(NB: The training can be delivered on your site or virtually, for groups of up to 12 front line advisors or team leads)
Who is it for?
All contact centre staff, however particularly useful for team leaders to support the development of the innovation capability amongst their team.
Why should you go?
How much is it?
CCMA members: £199*
Non-members: £249*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings.