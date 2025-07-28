Challenge Overview

A leading UK property management firm needed help complying with evolving public sector procurement regulations to maintain access to valuable local authority contracts. Managing council-owned buildings, they faced a key requirement: all subcontracted work must be re-tendered every five years under strict rules. Without expert support, they risked non-compliance and losing opportunities in a highly competitive market.

The firm engaged tkg to design and run compliant RFPs for public sector properties, ensuring alignment with the Procurement Act 2023. Leveraging their sourcing expertise, tkg created competitive tendering environments that attracted strong supplier bids and reduced costs. tkg’s support enabled the client’s internal team to focus on core projects while ensuring fully transparent and auditable procurement processes.

Now fully compliant, the client is well-positioned to win future public sector contracts. With procurement risks mitigated, their team can confidently grow their portfolio and continue delivering services to councils and local authorities across the UK.

