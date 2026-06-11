How do you maintain quality and compliance when your contact centre is growing faster than your QA team can keep up?

As contact centres grow, keeping quality consistent becomes increasingly difficult. Manual QA can only cover a fraction of interactions, typically 1–3%, leaving the majority of customer conversations unreviewed and compliance gaps undetected. For fast-scaling businesses, this creates real risk: the frontline may be giving incorrect information, customer experience may be declining, and QA teams are stretched too thin to do anything about it.

This Solution Spotlight will demonstrate how evaluagent’s AutoQA platform solves this by evaluating up to 100% of interactions automatically, giving quality teams the coverage, consistency, and insight they need to protect standards without growing headcount.

Capital on Tap’s Head of Customer Insights, Simon Ball will be sharing how the business tackled one of the most common challenges in financial services contact centres: maintaining quality and compliance while scaling at pace. With evaluagent, Capital on Tap moved from manually reviewing fewer than 1,000 interactions per month to over 6,000 – without adding QA resource. Simon will be part of the session to speak to the impact first-hand, giving attendees a genuine, unscripted view of what the transformation looked like in practice.