Managing a diverse team of individuals with different backgrounds and personalities in pursuit of shared standards, values and goals can be very challenging. What works for one person may not work for another.
Disengaged employees cost the UK economy a staggering £340 billion a year, which is an accumulation of productivity, recruitment spend and much more.
Engagement with your workforce is crucial for assisting your organisation in enhancing customer experiences, executing strategic plans, and mitigating the financial impact of disengaged employees.
The Engaging with your People course works with contact centre teams leaders and those responsible for employee engagement to drive engagement and employee satisfaction. The course is specific to your organisation and is run for up to 12 leaders across the contact centre.
Course Description
This course is designed to work with your existing processes to help those leading and responsible for employee engagement. Learners will gain an understanding as to why people are motivated in different ways and learn useful and practical models to support engagement.
You will learn techniques, ideas and models to help provide creative ways to motivate, support and engage team members.
The contact centre environment offers a wealth of data, with some key data available around employee performance and wellbeing. Learners will gain a better understanding of how to use data relating to employees to drive engagement.
Learning Outcomes
By the end of the workshop, attendees will be able to:
- Understand what engagement is and who is responsible
- To grow an understanding of engagement metrics
- Recognise why employee engagement is important to business success
- To recognise what motivates individuals, whether team members are working in an office, home based or hybrid environment
- Build awareness of communication preferences
Business Benefits
- Increase productivity
- Improve retention rates for top talent
- Increase sense of health and wellbeing
- Decreased healthcare costs to your organisation
- Increase your organisations recognition to investing in your people
Course Content
- What is employee engagement and what are the impacts to your organisation for disengaged employees?
- Understand why having engaged employees is fundamental to a business
- Motivating different personalities and skill sets in office, home working or hybrid environments
- Understanding communication methods and how to adapt based on the situation and individual
- Understanding what metrics show employee engagement and how to improve them
- Gaining knowledge of different models and techniques to support engagement
- Building relationships with a view to motivate and influence.
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord
Jenifer is a highly skilled coach and facilitator who has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK, South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick, led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
Enquiry Form
To request information about this course or book it please fill in the form or email info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Full day training face-to-face (6 hours learning, 1 hour break)
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Leaders / Managers, Employee Engagement Champions, HR teams, those responsible for leading teams of employees.
Why you should book?
- Improves employee engagement
- Increases productivity
- Reduces attrition
How much is it?
CCMA members: £2,500 +VAT
Non-members: £3,000 +VAT
Price quoted is for face-to-face delivery of the training for a group of up to 12 people. Does not include trainer expenses.