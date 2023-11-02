Managing a diverse team of individuals with different backgrounds and personalities in pursuit of shared standards, values and goals can be very challenging. What works for one person may not work for another.

Disengaged employees cost the UK economy a staggering £340 billion a year, which is an accumulation of productivity, recruitment spend and much more.

Engagement with your workforce is crucial for assisting your organisation in enhancing customer experiences, executing strategic plans, and mitigating the financial impact of disengaged employees.

The Engaging with your People course works with contact centre teams leaders and those responsible for employee engagement to drive engagement and employee satisfaction. The course is specific to your organisation and is run for up to 12 leaders across the contact centre.