Learn how to create memorable customer experiences that help you attract new customers, turn existing customers into advocates, and make your employees proud to work for you.

We all know that creating great customer experiences needs to be a priority as it is one way to truly differentiate your organisation from the competition. But inspiring your people and transforming your operation to put customer experience at the heart of what you do is difficult.

In this course you will uncover your brand’s story and values, understand what customer experience means for your customers, and learn to craft experiences that truly satisfy. The course is specific to your organisation and is run for up to 12 leaders across the contact centre.