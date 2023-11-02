Learn how to create memorable customer experiences that help you attract new customers, turn existing customers into advocates, and make your employees proud to work for you.
Course Description
This course is designed to work with your existing processes to help those leading and responsible for employee engagement. Participants will gain an understanding as to why people are motivated in different ways and learn useful and practical models to support engagement.
You will learn techniques, ideas and models to help provide creative ways to motivate, support and engage team members.
The contact centre environment offers a wealth of data, with some key data available around employee performance and wellbeing. Participants will gain a better understanding of how to use data relating to employees, which can be used to drive engagement.
Learning Outcomes
By the end of the workshop, candidates or new recruits will be able to:
- Understand what Engagement is
- Recognise why it is important to business success
- Understand metrics to monitor Engagement
- To recognise what motivates individuals
- Building relationships with a view to motivate and influence
Business Benefits
- Increase productivity
- Improve retention rates for top talent
- Increase sense of health and wellbeing
- Decreased healthcare costs to your organisation
Course Content
- What is employee engagement and what are the impacts to your organisation for disengaged employees?
- Understand why having engaged employees is fundamental to a business.
- Understanding what motivates individuals
- What metrics show employee engagement
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord
Jenifer Lord is a highly skilled coach and facilitator who has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
To request information about this course or book it please fill in the form or email info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Full day training face-to-face (6 hours learning, 1 hour break)
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Leaders / Managers, Employee Engagement Champions, HR teams, those responsible for leading teams of employees.
Why you should book?
- Improves employee engagement
- Increases productivity
- Reduces attrition
How much is it?
CCMA members: £2,500 +VAT
Non-members: £3,000 +VAT
Price quoted is for face-to-face delivery of the training for a group of up to 12 people.