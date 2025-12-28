Engaging With Your People (Refresh)

A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to create connection, commitment and a culture where people thrive.

Employee engagement isn’t just a buzzword – it’s a business imperative. When people feel seen, heard and valued, they bring their best selves to work. But engagement doesn’t happen by accident. It’s built through everyday leadership moments that foster trust, motivation and belonging.

This energising and reflective session helps leaders explore what engagement really means, why it matters, and how to bring it to life in their teams. Through practical tools, real-world examples and powerful self-reflection, participants will leave with a renewed sense of purpose and a plan to engage their people with intention.