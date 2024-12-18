This Leadership Report explores strategies to future-proof contact centres amidst challenges such as the energy crisis, rising customer expectations, and regulatory pressures.

Contact centre leaders in the energy and utilities sector emphasised adopting AI for efficiency, leveraging multi-channel platforms like WhatsApp to enhance accessibility and reduce repeat calls, and improving service quality through better data integration. Discussions also addressed supporting vulnerable customers, managing high call volumes during emergencies and combatting customer abuse.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

