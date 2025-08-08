This CCMA Leadership Report captures key insights from the summer 2025 Energy and Utilities Leadership Forum, where senior sector leaders came together to discuss their automation strategies, how they balance efficiency with employee buy-in, and how artificial intelligence is transforming their automation projects.

Discover how contact centres in these key sectors are prioritising automation, building businesses cases for projects and starting with ‘small wins’, while focusing on a future or ‘proactive’ over ‘reactive’ service and using automation to get there.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

