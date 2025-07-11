Challenge Overview

A leading telecommunications supplier engaged tkg to assist with the procurement of a new Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solution. Due to internal restructuring and tight timelines, the client required support in sourcing a new platform and transitioning from legacy systems. The goal was to implement a next-generation CCaaS solution integrated with Salesforce, while also managing multiple IT projects concurrently, creating resource gaps.

The client was provided with CCaaS procurement expertise, collaborating with tkg to define the project scope and objectives. The procurement process was managed by tkg, who facilitated discovery sessions, coordinated with suppliers, and delivered tailored proposals. Following supplier demonstrations, tkg provided detailed feedback and helped the client select the preferred supplier.

The final agreement was executed smoothly, and the transition to the new platform was completed on schedule. Commercial insights from tkg ensured favourable terms, balancing cost efficiency with flexibility. The timely execution enabled the client to successfully implement the new solution, meeting both their deadline and business objectives.