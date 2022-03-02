Employee Wellbeing - your role as a People Manager

Relationships are one of the five key drivers of wellbeing in the workplace. And the relationship we have with our boss is the most critical of all. Since 70% of our motivation is influenced by our line manager it is critical that this is a positive relationship. However, most employees (75%) believe that their boss is the most stressful part of their job.
Learning outcomes
In this session you will learn:
- An understanding of your profile as a people manager and its impact
- The different management styles and the concept of a servant leader
- How to increase realistic positivity and internal stability by emphasising roles and responsibilities and maintain a focus on purpose
- How to achieve a balance of support and autonomy
- Tips to protect your own wellbeing
Format
3 hour session via Zoom
Maximum capacity
12
About the trainer
Anthony Taylor
Anthony has a 20-year career across the private and public sector both nationally and internationally. He held several Head of Communications positions in both public and private sector organisations. He has been coaching since 2006, and over the last five years has worked with clients across numerous sectors including social housing, professional services, automotive, public sector, armed forces, retail, construction, energy and technology.
He specialises in working with forward-thinking companies who are concerned about improving the performance of their people while preserving their mental wellbeing. He is an accomplished and regular speaker about mental toughness, management, stress resilience and mental health.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers, Team Leaders and Coaches looking to support their teams.
Why should you go?
To explore how to take conscious control of workplace relationships and protect the wellbeing of your colleagues and yourself.