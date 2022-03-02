Relationships are one of the five key drivers of wellbeing in the workplace. And the relationship we have with our boss is the most critical of all. Since 70% of our motivation is influenced by our line manager it is critical that this is a positive relationship. However, most employees (75%) believe that their boss is the most stressful part of their job.

Learning outcomes

In this session you will learn:

  • An understanding of your profile as a people manager and its impact
  • The different management styles and the concept of a servant leader
  • How to increase realistic positivity and internal stability by emphasising roles and responsibilities and maintain a focus on purpose
  • How to achieve a balance of support and autonomy
  • Tips to protect your own wellbeing

Format

3 hour session via Zoom

Maximum capacity

12

About the trainer

Anthony Taylor

Anthony has a 20-year career across the private and public sector both nationally and internationally. He held several Head of Communications positions in both public and private sector organisations. He has been coaching since 2006, and over the last five years has worked with clients across numerous sectors including social housing, professional services, automotive, public sector, armed forces, retail, construction, energy and technology.

He specialises in working with forward-thinking companies who are concerned about improving the performance of their people while preserving their mental wellbeing. He is an accomplished and regular speaker about mental toughness, management, stress resilience and mental health.

Upcoming Dates

Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.

Employee Wellbeing - your role as a People Manager

Employee Wellbeing - your role as a People Manager

Date: Wed 6 Apr 2022
Where: Online
Book now »

Employee Wellbeing - your role as a People Manager

Employee Wellbeing - your role as a People Manager

Date: Tue 28 Jun 2022
Where: Online
Book now »

SIG - Insurance: May 2022

Date: Thu 5 May 2022
Where: Online
Register »

SIG - Insurance: July 2022

Date: Tue 19 Jul 2022
Where: Online
Register »

SIG - Insurance: October 2022

Date: Thu 20 Oct 2022
Where: Online
Register »

Who is it for?

Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers, Team Leaders and Coaches looking to support their teams.

Why should you go?

To explore how to take conscious control of workplace relationships and protect the wellbeing of your colleagues and yourself.

How much is it?

Join Today

CCMA members: £299*

Non-members: £349*

Book 3 places and receive 25% discount on the third place

*Excludes VAT

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »