Emotional Intelligence has shown to be a far more reliable indicator of success in our lives than simply having a high IQ. This workshop explores the basic principles of what makes us emotionally intelligent and how we can develop these all-important skills. With its focus on raising our own self-awareness, this in turn will help improve self-management. From this newly informed position of self-discovery, you can explore the best ways to apply these insights to your own working environment.
Course Description
- What is Emotional Intelligence?
Explore the concept of Emotional Intelligence and extend the idea of intelligence beyond the skills of logic and language that are measured in IQ tests.
- Principal components of Emotional Intelligence
Explain the principal components of Emotional Intelligence – Self-Awareness, Emotional Self-Management, Social Awareness, Self-Management and Relationship Management. Understand how these components can be harnessed to increase our success, both in and out of the workplace.
- Understanding and using your emotions
Develop ways in which you can tune into our emotions to obtain valuable information. Learn to be assertive; stay calm and remain focused to help us to move more effectively towards our goals.
- Harnessing your Emotional Intelligence to improve relationships
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence to develop empathy for others and improve our interactions. Handling, managing and inspiring emotions in others to have better relationships.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Understand yourself and the impact you have on others.
- Develop empathy, resilience and drive – and understand why these are vital in the contact centre.
- Increase your Emotional Intelligence and develop the emotional and rational drivers for excellence.
- Understand the concept of a growth mindset vs. a fixed mindset.
- Gain insight into your own motivational drivers and how to overcome motivational blocks.
- Understand body language and how it impacts on others.
- Gain insight and awareness of your own scripts and communication styles.
- Develop assertiveness techniques to create win/win situations.
Benefits to your business
- Harnessing the skills of Emotional Intelligence increases self-awareness and leads to more effective working relationships.
- A more empathic workplace culture increases the ability to deliver great conversations with customers.
- Managing negative emotions and thoughts helps employees keep focused on the customer and on business goals.
- Tuning in more effectively to customers’ priorities means staff can adapt and negotiate more successfully.
- Harnessing Emotional Intelligence can benefit both physical and psychological health and help increase employee resilience.
- Providing a shared language and framework can help to establish better, more effective working relationships.
About the trainer
Sophia is a qualified tutor, trainer and psychotherapist with 30 years’ experience working across the public, private, voluntary and FE sectors. As a senior trainer with BPA, she works closely with clients to deliver impactful solutions that drive customer excellence. Her work is influenced and underpinned by a career-driven philosophy that human connection and the strength of our relationships sit at the heart of both business and personal success.
What delegates say
“The information was helpful and informative, as was the presentation and workbook. Really enjoyed the full session. The interaction was also great throughout.”
“I thought that Mike did an excellent job of keeping us all engaged, he ran at a great pace and also had the right tone and manner, he was also very open and honest ”
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
3-hour online sessions, using Zoom.
Who is it for?
This workshop is suitable for people managers wanting to gain an understanding of Emotional Intelligence and how it can be applied to benefit both your work and personal relationships.
Why should you go?
To explore the basic principles of what makes us emotionally intelligent and how we can develop these all-important skills.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings