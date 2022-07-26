What is Emotional Intelligence?

Explore the concept of Emotional Intelligence and extend the idea of intelligence beyond the skills of logic and language that are measured in IQ tests.

Principal components of Emotional Intelligence

Explain the principal components of Emotional Intelligence – Self-Awareness, Emotional Self-Management, Social Awareness, Self-Management and Relationship Management. Understand how these components can be harnessed to increase our success, both in and out of the workplace.

Understanding and using your emotions

Develop ways in which you can tune into our emotions to obtain valuable information. Learn to be assertive; stay calm and remain focused to help us to move more effectively towards our goals.

Harnessing your Emotional Intelligence to improve relationships

Harnessing Emotional Intelligence to develop empathy for others and improve our interactions. Handling, managing and inspiring emotions in others to have better relationships.