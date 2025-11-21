This CCMA Leadership Report captures key insights from the Emotionally Connected Customer Experience Leadership Forum held in November 2025. Senior contact centre leaders from across diverse sectors came together to discuss how they’re maintaining and strengthening emotional connections with their customers in an era of rapid digital transformation and AI adoption.

Discover how organisations are navigating the paradox of automation – where AI handles routine queries while intensifying the emotional demands on the frontline. Learn about moving beyond efficiency metrics to measuring what truly matters, challenging assumptions about channel preference and building the culture required to deliver genuinely emotionally connected experiences.

Download now to read the full report.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

