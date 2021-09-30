Effective Planning & Prioritisation

The purpose of this online course is to provide each of the participants with some key tools and techniques that will help to maximise productivity.
We live in a world of efficiency where speed and being responsive is a constant focus for everyone. We need to ensure that we plan and prioritise our day so that we are allocating the right amount of time to important tasks and not spending all of our time on urgent tasks.
This event will be short, sharp and punchy, because effective planning and prioritisation shouldn’t take a lot of time!
Learning outcomes
By the end of this event participants will be able to:
- Use the Time Management Matrix to recognise where they are currently spending their time and consider ways to increase the amount of time being spent on the most important tasks.
- Describe and apply the 6 steps to working SMARTER not HARDER.
- Learn about the only 3 tasks that need to be completed and understand how to prioritise the most important tasks first.
- Identify the consequences of multi-tasking and the impact that this can have on quality of output.
- Apply the “Power of Focus” to day-to-day activities.
- Ask questions about current situations and benefit from the expertise of the facilitators.
- Appreciate the importance of following a process when delegating tasks and be able to identify who to delegate tasks to.
- Create an action plan that will help you to apply all the learning that you get from the event.
Workshop outline
- Over-coming Time Challenges
- The Time Management Matrix
- 6 Steps to working SMARTER not Harder
- The Power of Focus
- The Only Three Tasks that you need to complete
- The process for effective delegation
- Who do I delegate to?
- The Cost of Multi-tasking
Format
3-hour online session using Zoom or Teams
About the trainer
Gavin Scott
With a background in telecommunications, Gavin helped to move O2UK from 4th to 1st in the marketplace for Customer Satisfaction. During the latter part of his career at O2UK he carried out the role of Leadership Development Consultant. His responsibilities included designing and delivering a Management Development programme as well as implementing a Coaching culture across the business.
Gavin has worked for a large number of blue-chip organisations as a trainer, facilitator and speaker, focusing specifically on developing behavioural change within organisations, including British Gas, Npower, Severn Trent Water, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Bank, Virgin Media, RAC, cinch, BMW.
When asked what makes Gavin unique, his clients use words like, engaging, dynamic, fresh, thought provoking, storyteller and excellent facilitator of behavioural change.
Upcoming Dates
Who is it for?
Anyone who is new to Leadership and wants to adopt some good habits. Existing Leaders who want to refresh some of their time management skills Future leaders who want to embrace new skills that will enable them to be effective in the role.
Why should you go?
Are you someone who wishes you had more hours in the day? Do you feel like you are constantly on a hamster wheel? Do you finish work and feel that you have been working hard for the whole day, but you’ve still not achieved anything? Do think that the best approach to take is to “Do it yourself” rather than waste time asking someone else to do a task? Do you think that everything is a priority?
If you have answered “Yes” to any of the above, then this event is for you!
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT