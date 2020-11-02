Discidius

Discidius is offering the latest in voice sentiment analytics to help you improve your customer care & telesales, making your mission more effective and improving performance all round, while helping you to drive down call monitoring overheads. Our experience in customer care, as well as our ability to combine the latest cutting edge AI technologies with emotion recognition of the human voice, enable us to provide our customers with the best possible products and services that will give them the edge over the rest of the field.

For more information, visit: www.discidius.com