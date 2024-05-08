Relative new outsourcer in the UK, Dialect, were looking for independent guidance to support their growth journey to contact centre excellence. They were looking for a holistic assessment of their operation that would not only provide evidence of their progress and celebrate what they had achieved, but also provide focus for the future.

It was the CCMA’s Contact Centre Standards Framework that delivered this for them, and they became an Accredited Contact Centre.

Read on to learn more about their journey.