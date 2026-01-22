Your leadership brand is more than a job title, it’s the lasting impression you leave on others. It’s how you show up, how you lead, and how people feel after working with you.

This immersive and thought-provoking session invites leaders to pause, reflect and reconnect with who they are at their best. Through guided self-discovery, practical tools and powerful conversations, participants will explore what their leadership brand says today, and how to elevate it for tomorrow.