Your leadership brand is more than a job title, it’s the lasting impression you leave on others. It’s how you show up, how you lead, and how people feel after working with you.
This immersive and thought-provoking session invites leaders to pause, reflect and reconnect with who they are at their best. Through guided self-discovery, practical tools and powerful conversations, participants will explore what their leadership brand says today, and how to elevate it for tomorrow.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Reflect deeply on their current leadership brand and how it’s perceived
- Define the values, behaviours and mindset that shape their leadership identity
- Explore how to lead with greater authenticity, clarity and confidence
- Build resilience using practical tools to stay grounded and energised
- Identify opportunities to elevate their leadership presence and influence
- Leave with a clear, personal commitment to lead with greater intention
About the trainer
Mel Lomax, Learning & Accreditation Manager, CCMA
With 28 years’ experience in the contact centre industry, Mel is passionate about creating learning that transforms performance. As Learning and Accreditation Manager at the CCMA, Mel leads national initiatives to raise industry standards, develop leadership capability, and support contact centres in delivering excellence at every level.
Previously a freelance consultant and former Head of Learning, Mel has worked with a wide range of brands to design impactful L&D strategies that drive commercial ROI, improve operations, and build confident, customer-focused teams. Known for a people-first approach, Mel brings energy, insight and a deep belief in the power of mindset, behaviours and skills to create lasting change.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
Reconnect with your leadership identity, gain clarity on your impact, and leave with renewed confidence and intention.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members