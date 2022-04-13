This is a one-day in-house course designed to improve the understanding of employee engagement and equip your management teams with the skills to develop a measurable employee engagement plan. It is perfect for bringing your people agenda champions and leaders together to explore what engagement is, and isn’t, and to review recent engagement scores.

Packed with ideas and inspiration, during the day Nicola will work with your contact centre management team to create an engagement action plan that will set you up for success.

Why is employee engagement important? Are you aware of the cost of your disengaged colleagues? According to Gallup, disengaged employees have 37% higher absenteeism, 18% lower productivity and 15% lower profitability. When that translates into pounds, you’re looking at the cost of 34% of a disengaged employee’s annual salary.