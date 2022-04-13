Having a strong employee engagement programme that works can have a hugely positive impact on attendance, productivity and ultimately profitability. It’s not straightforward to get there, and harder to maintain it.
This is a one-day in-house course designed to improve the understanding of employee engagement and equip your management teams with the skills to develop a measurable employee engagement plan. It is perfect for bringing your people agenda champions and leaders together to explore what engagement is, and isn’t, and to review recent engagement scores.
Packed with ideas and inspiration, during the day Nicola will work with your contact centre management team to create an engagement action plan that will set you up for success.
Why is employee engagement important? Are you aware of the cost of your disengaged colleagues? According to Gallup, disengaged employees have 37% higher absenteeism, 18% lower productivity and 15% lower profitability. When that translates into pounds, you’re looking at the cost of 34% of a disengaged employee’s annual salary.
Learning outcomes
What you’ll take away:
- Understand concepts of intrinsic and extrinsic motivation, engagement, satisfaction, the role of fun, contribution and empowerment
- Recognise that engagement comprises multiple elements and the importance of each
- Learn about the circle of control and how it can influence engagement
- Have clear visibility and understanding of the action plan created and benefits to having an engaged team
Course content
- Introduction to employee engagement and what makes a great place to work
- Exploration of My5© Engagement Model / In-house engagement model
- Determining current state and future state for each lens
- Creating an employee engagement action plan
- Agreeing accountability and next steps
What delegates say
“The training provided enabled me to learn new and refresh existing techniques used in my day-to-day role and the information my team provides to stakeholders. It allowed me the opportunity to digest and consider how we manage current models and how we could improve on them to support our efficiency and data management to help with future planning.”
About the trainer
Nicola Callan
Nicola Callan is a skills and engagement coach, facilitator, and trainer. Working in and around contact centres for most of her career, she understands which skills can make the biggest difference to performance, motivation and customer experience and delivers sessions that leave delegates with the confidence and ability to be even better at what they do.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers, Customer Service Managers, Department Heads, People Champions, HR Managers
Why should you go?
To improve the understanding of employee engagement and equip delegates with the skills to develop a measurable employee engagement action plan.
How much is it?
Please contact info@ccma.org.uk for availability and pricing