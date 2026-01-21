In a world where leadership is increasingly defined by presence, empathy, and influence, this session invites leaders to explore the human dynamics that shape behaviour and impact. Be Human – Behaviour and Impact is a powerful, interactive learning experience that helps leaders understand how their internal state drives external outcomes – and how to shift into a more connected, intentional way of leading.

Through practical tools, reflective exercises, and proven psychological models, participants will uncover how their attitude influences behaviour, how presence affects trust, and how small shifts in energy and communication can lead to better outcomes for teams and customers alike.

This session is ideal for leaders who want to elevate their impact, build stronger relationships, and lead with authenticity in high-pressure environments like contact centres.