A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to create connection, commitment and a culture where people thrive.
Employee engagement isn’t just a buzzword – it’s a business imperative. When people feel seen, heard and valued, they bring their best selves to work. But engagement doesn’t happen by accident. It’s built through everyday leadership moments that foster trust, motivation and belonging.
This energising and reflective session helps leaders explore what engagement really means, why it matters, and how to bring it to life in their teams. Through practical tools, real-world examples and powerful self-reflection, participants will leave with a renewed sense of purpose and a plan to engage their people with intention.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Define what employee engagement really means – and why it matters to performance, retention and wellbeing
- Reflect on their own team’s engagement levels and what’s helping or hindering it
- Use tools like “Who’s sinking your boat?”, Autonomy–Mastery–Purpose, and Finding Your Why to diagnose and drive engagement
- Identify what motivates and demotivates individuals in hybrid, remote and in-person settings
- Leave with practical actions to build a more connected, energised and engaged team
About the trainer
Mel Lomax, Learning & Accreditation Manager, CCMA
With 28 years’ experience in the contact centre industry, Mel is passionate about creating learning that transforms performance. As Learning and Accreditation Manager at the CCMA, Mel leads national initiatives to raise industry standards, develop leadership capability, and support contact centres in delivering excellence at every level.
Previously a freelance consultant and former Head of Learning, Mel has worked with a wide range of brands to design impactful L&D strategies that drive commercial ROI, improve operations, and build confident, customer-focused teams. Known for a people-first approach, Mel brings energy, insight and a deep belief in the power of mindset, behaviours and skills to create lasting change.
Upcoming Dates
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
This session helps leaders understand how behaviour shapes outcomes. Learn to shift your presence, communication, and energy to build trust, influence teams, and lead with greater impact, especially in high-pressure environments. Leave with a clear action plan to improve how you show up and lead.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members
.