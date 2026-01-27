A 3-hour virtual session for leaders who want to plan with purpose, prioritise with confidence, and lead with clarity.
In a world of constant demands and shifting priorities, planning can feel like a luxury. But the most effective leaders know that planning isn’t about being rigid – it’s about being ready.
This energising and practical session helps leaders step out of firefighting mode and into proactive, purposeful leadership. Through real-world tools, reflection and discussion, participants will explore how to manage their time, energy and focus in a way that drives results and builds resilience.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand where their time is going – and whether it’s aligned to what matters most
- Use the Urgent vs Important Matrix to prioritise with clarity
- Identify and reduce time stealers and energy drains
- Learn how to plan for the short and long term with greater confidence
- Explore the Delegation Ladder and how to let go of tasks that don’t need them
- Build habits that support effective meetings, focused agendas and better boundaries
- Leave with a clear action plan to stop firefighting and start leading
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord
A highly skilled coach and facilitator, Jenifer has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
Step out of firefighting mode and into focused leadership. Plan with purpose, prioritise what matters, and lead with clarity.
How much is it?
£300 + VAT for members
£375 + VAT for non-members
.