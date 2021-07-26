Developing Resource Planning Skills

Workforce planning is more important now than ever. With changing shift patterns to adapt to changing colleague needs, getting your scheduling right and working for your operation is critical.

If your centre has been planning using intuition and now you want to produce data to support your decisions and check the accuracy of assumptions, then this very practical course will help you improve short, medium and long term planning outputs, track shrinkage and forecast accuracy, produce FTE requirements and identify periods of under/over staffing. Delegates will learn about the challenges of Real Time Management and the importance of tracking the advisor use of activity codes.

This is a highly practical three-part virtual training course only available for a a maximum of 6 delegates. We will use simple Excel models which the delegates can take away to adapt and develop to meet the needs of your centre.