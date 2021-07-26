Developing Resource Planning Skills

Are you a small contact centre operation that is looking to improve your forecasting and scheduling?

Workforce planning is more important now than ever. With changing shift patterns to adapt to changing colleague needs, getting your scheduling right and working for your operation is critical.

If your centre has been planning using intuition and now you want to produce data to support your decisions and check the accuracy of assumptions, then this very practical course will help you improve short, medium and long term planning outputs, track shrinkage and forecast accuracy, produce FTE requirements and identify periods of under/over staffing. Delegates will learn about the challenges of Real Time Management and the importance of tracking the advisor use of activity codes.

This is a highly practical three-part virtual training course only available for a a maximum of 6 delegates. We will use simple Excel models which the delegates can take away to adapt and develop to meet the needs of your centre.

Learning outcomes

By the end of this course attendees will be able to:

  • Forecasting contact volume & AHT
  • Forecast accuracy tracking
  • Shrinkage tracking & measurements
  • Scheduling to meet demand and offline activities
  • Predicting service levels
  • Occupancy & aux codes
  • Forecasting agent requirements
  • Producing summary data for operation including “Hotspots”

Ideally, delegates should:

  • Have some prior knowledge and experience of resource planning
  • Have basic Microsoft Excel skills – the course is not designed for those with Intermediate/Advanced skills
  • Have an understanding of how current schedules are produced
  • Previously attended Introduction to Resource Planning

What delegates say

“The information was helpful and informative, as was the presentation and workbook. Really enjoyed the full session. The interaction was also great throughout.”

“I thought that Mike did an excellent job of keeping us all engaged, he ran at a great pace and also had the right tone and manner, he was also very open and honest ”

About the trainer

Christine Chapman is a seasoned resource planning trainer. Back in 1998 she was promoted at Nationwide Building Society to Resource Planning Manager supporting 450 colleagues in the contact centre. Since then she has gone on to deliver WFM best practice and training projects across the world.

Format

Three 2-hour online sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday with delegates reviewing models and raising questions after each session.

Session 1

• Forecasting Models Long term down to Intraday

Session 2

• Forecast Accuracy Tracking
• Average Handle Time (AHT) tracking and forecasting
• Shrinkage Tracking & Measurements

Session 3

• Occupancy & Aux Codes tracking
• Producing Agent Requirements
• Scheduling shifts to meet predicted demand
• Predicting Service Levels
• Producing Summary for Operation Communication

Upcoming Dates

Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.

Date: Tue 19 Oct 2021 - Thu 21 Oct 2021
Where: Online
Book now

Who is it for?

Planners in small centres (up to about 30 agents) with limited experience and with no access to Workforce Management software.

Why should you go?

To improve your forecasting and scheduling models and outputs.

How much is it?

CCMA members: £449*

Additional places £399*

Non-members: £499*

Additional places £449*

*excludes VAT

