Develop your Employee Experience Plan to improve retention, develop your culture and team happiness
Is your staff turnover is just too high?
Or is recruitment, training or onboarding an issue? (Or all three?)
Or perhaps you just instinctively know that employee engagement just isn’t where it should be, and it needs an overhaul and revamp.
This ground breaking and practical workshop will enable you to create an engaging Employee Experience Plan that will revolutionise the way you look after your employees.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop you will be able to:
- Gain the expertise to create a compelling Employee Experience Plan
- Discover the importance of aligning your customer and employee experience
- Find out how to engage, empower and motivate your teams wherever they are located
- Increase employee experience, customer experience and deliver greater results
Format
3-hour online session (with a break), using Zoom.
About the trainer
Natalie Calvert is the director and founder of CX High Performance.
She is an award winning. leading CX+EX authority, strategist, speaker, trainer and coach. She is the trusted go-to person with UK and international clients who want to transform customer and employee experience to achieve increased business performance.
In 2021 she co-founded Hybrid Work Smart to advise and support organisations on their hybrid working journey.
Natalie’s phenomenal expertise has been gained over three decades of developing over 200,000 employees from over 100 customer service and sales organisations, across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and USA.
Workshop outline
- Understand the intrinsic relationship between CX and EX
- Examine the difference employee experience and employee engagement
- Discover the 8 stages of Employee Journey Mapping
- Power your people and business with the key moments of truth
- Create your own robust (and pretty awesome) CX led Employee Experience Plan that delivers from day one.
Upcoming Dates
Who is it for?
Team Leaders, Operations Managers, Supervisors, Department Heads, HR, Business Support
Why should you go?
If you want happier teams, increased employee satisfaction and would love to create a great team culture that drives improved staff recruitment, training, onboarding and retention together with achieving an overall better customer experience then this workshop is a must.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £349*
Non-members: £399*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings