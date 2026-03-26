With the pace of change and scale of possibility, knowing how and where to start with artificial intelligence (AI) in the contact centre can be a daunting proposition.

This Good Practice Guide sets out what separates the projects that thrive from those that stall – and how to build an approach that offers the best chance of delivering lasting value. Discover:

  • How to use intent capture and analysis to kickstart any AI project
  • The importance of building a business case for AI
  • How to effectively set objectives and guardrails
  • Why preparing your teams for AI readiness is as significant as finding the right technologies

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