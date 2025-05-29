The latest CCMA Leadership Report captures key insights from the CCMA’s recent DEIB Leadership Forum, which discussed how contact centres can lead the way in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB).

Senior leaders from across sectors shared real-world strategies on neurodiversity, inclusive hiring and leveraging AI to create equitable workplaces that support employees and customers alike.

The report explores how UK contact centres are addressing DEIB challenges, fostering safe spaces, and using technology to empower diverse teams. Packed with actionable insights, it offers valuable guidance for professionals looking to enhance workplace inclusivity while driving business success.

Download now to read the full report.

About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

Explore the key trends shaping the future and how leaders in the insurance sector are leveraging technology to stay ahead.

Insurance: Ensuring the Operational Foundations are in Place to Accelerate Business Transformation

Discover the strategies to future-proof contact centres amidst challenges like the energy crisis, rising customer expectations, and regulatory pressures.

Energy & Utilities: Future-Proofing the Contact Centre for 2025 and Beyond

Explore the importance of collaboration to enhance customer experience, protect against risks, and foster innovation.

Insurance: Collaboration to Better Protect Customers

