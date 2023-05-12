Jennifer Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Intradiem, discusses how ChatGPT is a pivotal step in the transformation of customer service.

The advent of ChatGPT seems to represent a quantum leap in the capacity of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the world we live in. Things are moving quickly, and organisations must now begin to think about how they can harness the power of AI; improving performance beyond what basic process automation has long made possible.

Customer service is particularly primed for the kind of improvements that AI can bring. Whether for providers of consumer goods or services ranging from healthcare to insurance and financial products—customer service operations have long been plagued by chronic inefficiencies. AI can help to improve this.

However, it is vital for organisations to bear in mind that people have always been and always will be, the indispensable core of customer service delivery. Modern technologies like ChatGPT and other advanced AI applications must enhance—not replace—human customer service agents.