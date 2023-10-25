An industry-leading programme designed to attract new talent into contact centre careers.
Finding and retaining talent in the contact centre industry is an ongoing challenge for many business leaders. That’s why the UK National Contact Centre Academy has created its Frontline Foundations course, which is designed to support contact centre teams during their recruitment and onboarding phases.
The course provides candidates and new joiners with a taster into what it’s like to work in a contact centre and to provide a great customer experience. Equipping new talent with all the information they need to start their career, this course helps contact centre leaders to increase new joiner ‘stickiness’, as well the ability to attract more applicants.
The nature of the contact centre role requires a delicate balance of empathy, communication skills and task handling, which demands a specific skill set. This full day face to face training programme provides a course in customer service skills, which explores the role of a contact centre frontline colleague.
Benefits to your Business
- Support your recruitment and attract more candidates
- Increase employee retention in the first six months
- Pre-skilled talent in customer experience
- Improve efficiencies within your contact centre
- Enhance employee engagement
What will the course include?
The training is split into modules covering a range of skills, which are critical to the role of a frontline colleague.
It introduces how to build rapport and trust with customer, master the art of difficult conversations, communicate more effectively with vulnerable customers or explore how to connect emotionally with customer. The programme has it all.
The training can be delivered at your site, for groups of up to 12 front line colleagues.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop, candidates or new recruits will be able to;
- Build rapport and truly connect with your customers confidently
- Understand the art of ‘being present’
- Have great conversations with all customers
- Respond to customers with empathy and care
- Communicate clearly with customers and colleagues
- Connect to customers in a human way
- Demonstrate effective listening skills
- Use the best questioning techniques
- Plus know 100% if a career in the contact centre is for them
Course Content
- Rapport & building trust
- Being present – the theory of ‘circles of presence’
- The Conversation Cycle: Ask/Listen/Acknowledge/Inform
- Acknowledging the customers’ situation with empathy & why it’s important
- Communication Skills : Tone & Language
- Emotionally connecting with your customer
- Dealing with difficult conversations
- Active Listening Skills
- Questioning Techniques
Understanding your needs
We will work closely with you to understand how the Frontline Foundation programme can help you to attract and retain new talent into your organisation. The programme will support the onboarding of new recruits who need an introduction to the role of a frontline colleague to create the foundations for their contact centre career.
The Foundations programme will also support you in the recruitment process to identify new talent to the contact centre industry, providing a taster into the role during the early stages, before they even accept the position.
Partner Case Study
The UK National Contact Centre Academy provides the above training programme for recruitment partner Reed Talent Solutions. Their Recruit, Train, Deploy programme supports organisations in the identification of new talent and help in the deployment of new recruits based on an organisations resource requirements.
Together, we provide an end-to-end recruitment solution.
In our recent pilot programme with Reed Talent Solutions, we partnered with EE to help diversify their workforce so their frontline colleagues match their customer base. They required talent that are skilled in having empathetic conversations with vulnerable customers.
The results spoke for themselves, after taking part in the recruitment process with Reed Talent solutions and attended the CCMA’s Frontline Foundations course, EE saw a 94% retention rate for onboarding candidates – reducing their early attrition rate.
To find out what the best solution is for your organisation, please ask a member of the CCMA team.
About the trainer
Mike Axford. Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago.
He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
What delegates say
“Mike’s delivery, and his ability to read and adapt to his audience, underpinned by his expert knowledge, helped me understand the content, and retain the information given”
“Covered lots of strategies for dealing with customers, really engaging and everyone was involved in activities”.
“All members of the group had instant ‘takeaways’ that can be put to use straight away”.
Enquiry Form
To request information about this course or book it please fill in the form or email info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Full day training face-to-face (6 hours learning, 1 hour break)
Who is it for?
Candidates going through your recruitment process; new starters (frontline colleagues).
Why you should book?
- Provides pre-skilled talent and an introduction to life in the contact centre
- Improves employee retention and stickiness to the role and organisation
- Attract hidden talent into the contact centre industry
- Increase employee engagement
How much is it?
CCMA members: £1,800 +VAT
Non-members: £2,400 +VAT
Price quoted is for face-to-face delivery of the training for a group of up to 12 people.