Customer Experience Principles That Count!
The key elements that add up to create memorable customer experiences
Senior business leaders, and their cross-functional teams, know that embedding great customer experience at every part of their business is a key element in their long-term survival and growth. However, many companies still struggle to inspire their people, transform their organization, and become more customer centric.
This workshop will look closer at the companies that really do have customer experience working for them, why and how they’ve done it, and the impact on their business. We’ll explore the four principles that have been the key to their success: Culture, Commitment, Community and Communication. We’ll examine how your company compares in their adoption of these principles, and what is needed to create, or reinforce, the foundation on which to build and support your customer experience strategy and deploy it successfully and profitably.
Attendees will take away practical ideas and next day actions that can be implemented quickly and cost effectively. This will include identifying the steps involved to ready the company for a more customer centric approach, irrespective of size, and making a positive and measurable impact on your customer service operation and overall customer experience strategy.
Learning outcomes
If you are seeking to unlock the mysteries of customer experience design, development and deployment and embed a company-wide, culture of customer centricity, then this interactive workshop will help you:
- Understand the key characteristics of customer experience that are so vital to long term survival and growth
- Identify why the four principles are critical elements in customer experience strategy
- Benchmark your company’s alignment and adoption of these principles
- Apply these principles to define or reenergize your customer experience strategy
- Lay the foundations for a customer experience framework: What good looks like
- Identify top priorities for action that generate some quick wins and measurable returns to get customer experience off to a running start
Course content
- We’ll look at how to identify and eliminate dissatisfiers and roadblocks to success
- Ways to build organisational commitment to achieving increased customer focus
- The value of engaging and empowering employees – To create differentiated experiences
- How to visualise the destination and the metrics that will support the ongoing investment in people and technology enhancements
- Ideas to nurture, sustain, and reinvigorate the CX program through continued involvement and celebrations of success from the cross-functional team
What delegates say
“The training provided enabled me to learn new and refresh existing techniques used in my day-to-day role and the information my team provides to stakeholders. It allowed me the opportunity to digest and consider how we manage current models and how we could improve on them to support our efficiency and data management to help with future planning.”
About the trainer
Gerry Brown
Gerry Brown, aka The Customer Lifeguard, is on a mission to save the world from bad customer service. He helps businesses save customers at risk of expiring and breathes life into their customer service operations and customer experience strategy. Gerry has provided organizational leadership on people development, business transformation, customer engagement and technology enablement for some of the largest companies in the UK, Canada, and EMEA. These include East Sussex County Council, B3 Living, National Express, Nutricia, The Royal Albert Hall, Endsleigh Insurance, O2, Screwfix, Sage, Sky, Bell Canada and TELUS.
He is a frequent speaker, chairperson, panellist and facilitator at conferences, webinars, company events and other business gatherings, where his many years of business and customer service experience provide stimulating, thought-provoking engagement and audience participation.
He is also a published author and his new book When a Customer Wins, Nobody Loses is available on Amazon to help business leaders to create winning and memorable customer experiences. Gerry is a Member of the Professional Speaking Association (PSA), the Global Speakers Federation (GSF), the Customer Experience Professionals Association, a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) and a Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts, Commerce and Manufacturing (RSA).
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Who is it for?
Customer Service Managers, Customer Experience Managers, Contact Centre Managers, Team Managers.
Why should you go?
To unlock the mysteries of customer experience design, development and deployment and embed a company-wide, culture of customer centricity.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £4299*
Non-members: £349*
*excludes VAT
Book both the ‘Customer Experience Principles’ and the ‘Measuring Customer Outcomes’ training and receive £50 discount.
Additional discounts available for group bookings.