Customer Experience Principles

Senior business leaders, and their cross-functional teams, know that embedding great customer experience at every part of their business is a key element in their long-term survival and growth. However, many companies still struggle to inspire their people, transform their organization, and become more customer centric.

This workshop will look closer at the companies that really do have customer experience working for them, why and how they’ve done it, and the impact on their business. We’ll explore the four principles that have been the key to their success: Culture, Commitment, Community and Communication. We’ll examine how your company compares in their adoption of these principles, and what is needed to create, or reinforce, the foundation on which to build and support your customer experience strategy and deploy it successfully and profitably.

Attendees will take away practical ideas and next day actions that can be implemented quickly and cost effectively. This will include identifying the steps involved to ready the company for a more customer centric approach, irrespective of size, and making a positive and measurable impact on your customer service operation and overall customer experience strategy.