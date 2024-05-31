In an era of increased market volatility, the need for organisations to prioritise and focus investment on customer experience can be a daunting task. Many businesses have been caught out by the increased cost of capital at the same time as the opportunities for business growth in their chosen markets have stalled.

In supporting our clients through the myriad of investment options in the differentiation of their customer experience capability, at The Knowledge Group (tkg), we see the top priorities in customer experience solutions focused around three distinct themes – prediction, flexibility, and resilience.

Prediction: This capability involves using various methods, techniques, and tools to make informed predictions about factors that could impact the business, such as market demand, customer behaviour, economic conditions, and competitor dynamics. Operating with enough precision to forecast or anticipate future events, trends, or customer outcomes will create the opportunity for differentiation and competitive advantage. The areas of opportunity are in:

Data Analysis – the ability to collect, collate, organise, and analyse relevant data from various sources, such as sales records, service performance, customer demographics, market research, and external factors, like economic indicators or industry trends.

Modelling and Forecasting – using statistical techniques, machine learning algorithms, or other analytical methods, to develop models to identify patterns, correlations, and trends in the data and to assess risks associated with future uncertainties.

Scenario Planning – employing AI to consider multiple possible future scenarios and assessing the likelihood and potential impact of each scenario. Informing decision-making and helping the business prepare for different possible outcomes, mitigate risks, and minimise any negative consequences.

Evidence-based Decisioning – leveraging valuable insights and information to support strategic decision-making within the business. Using these in combination with predictive capabilities serves to help decision-makers make more informed choices about resource allocation, investments, service development, right-shoring strategies, and other business activities.

It is apparent that having an integrated prediction capability enables the business to anticipate changes, seize opportunities, and proactively address challenges, thus enhancing its ability to achieve its objectives and maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Flexibility: To succeed, the business must be able to adjust its plans, approaches, and resources quickly and efficiently in response to changing market conditions, customer needs, technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and other factors. This may involve reallocating resources, revising timelines, or modifying service offerings to better meet evolving demands. The areas of opportunity are in:

Agility and Adaptability – having an operating model that allows the business to be agile and responsive in decision-making and execution. Organising around integrated processes, enabling business eco-systems, and a culture of innovation that gives the right platform to make timely adjustments and seize any emerging opportunities.

Collaboration – building and developing partnerships and eco-systems to access domain expertise, efficiencies with external stakeholders. Fostering strong relationships and networks, that can leverage collective intelligence and resources to adapt more effectively to changing circumstances.

Learning and Mindset – adopting a marketplace approach to encourage experimentation, embracing feedback, and promoting knowledge-sharing to identify new opportunities and assure the delivery of new ideas. In utilising a supplier eco-system, the business should be able to withstand setbacks, failures, or disruptions and bounce back quickly, learning from experience and continuously improving its capabilities.

Strategic Anticipation – proactively scanning the external environment, using benchmarking, monitoring industry developments, and anticipating potential service delivery disruptions to prepare and position appropriately. As an example, having sufficient operational redundancy to deal with seasonal demand.

Having well-configured and managed eco-systems provides unparalleled levels of flexibility allowing the business to thrive in uncertain, and ambiguous market conditions and more importantly, the opportunity to embrace learning from experience, and to continuously evolve and differentiate.

Resilience: The ability to effectively maintain core functions, operations and value delivery requires the ability to withstand and recover from demand spikes, disruptions, setbacks, and adverse events. To sustain a positively differentiated customer experience, the business needs to able to adapt, recover, and even thrive in the face of challenges, uncertainties, and crises. The areas of opportunity are in:

Redundancy Capabilities – building redundancy into critical systems, processes, and operations to ensure continuity and minimise the impact of disruptions. Using an eco-system that may include redundant infrastructure, back-up systems, alternative suppliers, and emergency response protocols to quickly restore operational delivery.

Capacity Management – effective management and operating practices to identify, assess, and mitigate potential risks and vulnerabilities. Having proactive measures in place to minimise the likelihood and impact of demand spikes, service disruptions, (such as cybersecurity threats), supply chain disruptions or system outages.

Eco-system Engagement – having an operating model that builds trust, transparency, and collaboration with stakeholders. This includes clear communication channels, rapid decision-making processes, and co-ordinated efforts through digital channels to strengthen and enhance the business’s ability to thrive.

Strategic Adaptation – having an eco-system that fosters a culture of learning and change within the business, where failures, setbacks, and disruptions are viewed as opportunities for growth and improvement. An operating model that allows the business to encourage reflection, innovation, and continuous improvement to build resilience over time.

Business resilience is the foundation for delivering customer experience consistency enabling the business to withstand shocks, adapt to change, and emerge stronger from adversity, thereby ensuring long-term viability, sustainability, and success. At tkg, we know that building effective eco-systems is not a new concept. Through adopting new techniques and technologies within the three themes above, we know that every function and process can be enhanced with relevant digitisation and automation. Investing appropriately in eco-systems is the only genuine and sustainable enabler to customer experience differentiation.