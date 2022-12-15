In an ever-changing world, are we expecting more and more from our front-line advisors? And are they equipped to deliver it?
Customer expectations today are higher than ever, and so is the competition among the businesses that want their custom. It means the spoils often go to the company that builds the greatest rapport and delights the customer.
Frontline advisors need to know how to build a great rapport and high level of trust with customers. These not only influence the immediate conversation but the entire customer relationship.
This full day face to face training workshop explores various aspects of the advisor role and how to deliver that first-class experience.
Course Description
You can pick and mix from the modules in the training menu according to your own contact centre’s learning requirements, making the session bespoke to your needs.
So, whether you want to improve the rapport and trust with your customer, master the art of difficult conversations, communicate more effectively with vulnerable customers or explore how to connect emotionally with your customer, this training has it all.
The training can be delivered on your site, for groups of up to 12 front line advisors.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop, you will be able to;
- Build rapport and truly connect with your customers confidently
- Understand the art of ‘being present’
- Have great conversations with all customers
- Respond to customers with empathy and care
- Communicate clearly with customers and colleagues
- Understand the importance of being accountable
- Connect to customers in a human way
- Demonstrate effective listening skills
- Use the best questioning techniques
- Handle objections effectively
Benefits to your business
- Support your advisors to build their confidence
- Boost advisor resilience
- Improve customer experience
- Improve efficiencies within your contact centre
- Enhance employee engagement
Course content
- Rapport & building trust
- Being present – the theory of ‘circles of presence’
- The Conversation Cycle: Ask/Listen/Acknowledge/Inform
- Acknowledging the customers’ situation with empathy & why it’s important
- The ‘perfect’ Call Structure
- Communication Skills : Tone & Language
- Being Accountable – it’s a mindset!
- Emotionally connecting with your customer
- Dealing with difficult conversations
- Active Listening Skills
- Questioning Techniques
- Overcoming objections
About the trainer
Mike Axford. Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago. He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
Enquiry Form
To request information about this course or book it please fill in the form or email info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Full day training face-to-face (6 hours learning, 1 hour break)
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Advisors, Sales teams, Service teams, Complaints teams, anyone in a customer facing role.
Why should you go?
To improve your soft skills, increase your engagement and enable customer excellence.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £1,788*
Non-members: £2,388*
*excludes VAT
Price quoted is for face-to-face delivery of the training for a group of up to 12 people. Does not include trainer expenses.