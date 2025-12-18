Frontline teams are at the heart of every interaction, shaping how customers feel at every step of the journey.
Customers expect more than just answers. They expect empathy, clarity and connection. This immersive and energising course, that can take place either in-person or virtually, helps frontline colleagues uncover what true customer excellence really looks like in practice.
Knowing how to build strong rapport and genuine trust is essential. These skills help create meaningful conversations, resolve challenges more effectively, and leave customers feeling confident and valued long after the interaction ends.
If you’d prefer to attend this course online, we run it virtually too. More information here.
Course Description
The training is split into modules covering a range of skills which are critical to customer excellence.
So, whether you want to improve the rapport and trust with your customer, master the art of difficult conversations, communicate more effectively with vulnerable customers or explore how to connect emotionally with your customer, this training has it all.
Learning outcomes
By the end of the workshop, you will be able to;
- Build rapport and truly connect with your customers confidently
- Understand the art of ‘being present’
- Have great conversations with all customers
- Respond to customers with empathy and care
- Communicate clearly with customers and colleagues
- Connect to customers in a human way
- Demonstrate effective listening skills
- Use the best questioning techniques
Benefits to your business
- Support your advisors to build their confidence
- Boost advisor resilience
- Improve customer experience
- Improve efficiencies within your contact centre
- Enhance employee engagement
Course content
- Rapport & building trust
- Being present – the theory of ‘circles of presence’
- The Conversation Cycle: Ask/Listen/Acknowledge/Inform
- Acknowledging the customers’ situation with empathy & why it’s important
- Communication Skills : Tone & Language
- Emotionally connecting with your customer
- Dealing with difficult conversations
- Active Listening Skills
- Questioning Techniques
About the trainer
Mike Axford
Mike started his career in the contact centre industry over 25 years ago.
He is an enthusiastic and passionate trainer with a wealth of experience.
What delegates say
“Mike’s delivery, and his ability to read and adapt to his audience, underpinned by his expert knowledge, helped me understand the content, and retain the information given”
“Covered lots of strategies for dealing with customers, really engaging and everyone was involved in activities”.
“All members of the group had instant ‘takeaways’ that can be put to use straight away”.
Enquiry Form
To request information about this course or book it please fill in the form or email info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Full day training face-to-face (6 hours learning, 1 hour break)
Who is it for?
Anyone in a customer-facing role.
Why should you go?
To improve your soft skills, increase your engagement and enable customer excellence.
How much is it?
£2,400 + VAT (Members receive 20% discount)
Additional discounts available for group bookings
Price quoted is for face-to-face delivery of the training for a group of up to 12 people. Does not include trainer expenses.