We’re not all the same.

Beyond Demographics: Customer Contact Personas Shaping UK Service Expectations is a CCMA research initiative revealing the five Customer Contact Personas that make up the UK adult consumer population, each with its own distinctive preferences and perceptions.

Comprising a survey of 2,000 adults and a cluster analysis of 56 variables, this is essential reading for contact centre leaders, as well as marketers, strategists and CX (customer experience) professionals who want to go beyond demographics to understand their customers’ contact needs and wants, and how to better serve them.

The research covers:

How technology influences our lives

How customer contact preference varies by sector and across channels

Which types of customers share their contact experiences online, both positive and negative

The five customer contact personas that make up the UK population

Why the implications for brands and organisations are far-reaching, paving the way for advanced targeting and personalisation of contact experiences

The findings highlight categorically that consumers differ profoundly in terms of both how they contact organisations, what they expect from their interactions with organisations and how they respond to the experience afterwards.

Want to know which of the five Customer Contact Personas you are? Take the free quiz:

https://www.ccma.org.uk/personas