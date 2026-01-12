The Contact Centre Technology Report 2026 is your comprehensive resource for understanding and implementing technology transformation in an AI-driven era.

This report delivers valuable insights, practical guidance and CCMA member case studies tailored to provide guidance for contact centre leaders navigating one of the most significant periods of change the industry has ever experienced.

Key Topics Covered:

An analysis of the unprecedented pace of change in contact centre technology.

AI: Hype vs Reality – a pragmatic assessment of what AI can truly deliver.

Why your contact centre’s technology stack might already be ready for transformation.

Detailed case studies from OVO, Dojo, Ageas and Novuna, demonstrating how technology change delivers measurable results.

The legal considerations of AI and the complexities of compliance.

Impact of technology – gain insights from CCMA research exploring how UK consumers perceive technology’s impact on the workplace and customer service.

