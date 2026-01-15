Looking to the year ahead, the UK contact centre industry is entering a defining phase. The convergence of advanced AI, evolving customer expectations and a changing skills requirement is reshaping key aspects of the sector.

At the CCMA, we’re fortunate to be part of many conversations that explore both current realities and future possibilities. From the research we conduct and our annual CCMA Benchmark, to the numerous roundtables and open mic sessions, we are privy to a significant amount of insight, activity and thinking among industry leaders. As a result, these are the CCMA’s top trends to watch this year:

New Career Paths Will Open Up

As artificial intelligence handles routine and transactional tasks, frontline colleagues are handling increasingly complex interactions. As a result, roles are evolving. Jobs such as bot managers, prompt engineers and conversation designers are becoming more commonplace, driving a heightened need for technical skills ranging from knowledge and systems management to data and insights analysis. However, alongside this, the increase in complex interactions means core skills such as empathy and emotional intelligence, compassion, listening and communication are only becoming more vital on the frontline.

Career opportunities are diversifying, giving frontline colleagues greater opportunities to use their customer knowledge to support the operation. It also means there is a growing need for more experience on the frontline, and subsequently, new salary demands that require a rethink of talent management – both in terms of recruitment and learning and development (L&D). Contact centres will focus on how they attract a broader demographic of people to the industry. Training programmes will become more varied, with a greater focus on leadership, empowerment and adaptability.

Multi-Dimensional Leaders Will Add More Strings to their Bows

Contact centre leadership is a multifaceted and demanding occupation. Many leaders are seeing their remit expand beyond traditional operations to encompass customer experience strategy, fraud prevention, compliance and governance responsibilities, channel orchestration, AI implementation, multigenerational workforce management, inclusion initiatives and building complex technology ecosystems – among numerous other elements.

While the position offers significant appeal and strategic influence, it will increasingly require leaders who can balance people leadership and operational excellence with technological innovation, data-driven decision-making and immediate performance needs with longer-term transformation. Success will belong to those who can navigate this complexity, keeping customer and colleague outcomes at the heart of their decision-making.

The Contact Centre as a Valuable Strategic Asset

Contact centres will continue to enhance their recognition as a valuable strategic asset rather than a cost centre. As hubs of customer intelligence, AI adoption and complex problem-solving, their value to the wider business is becoming undeniable. Forward-thinking boardrooms will view contact centre operations and their frontline teams as competitive differentiators that drive customer loyalty, inform product development and generate actionable insights shaping business strategy. And this recognition will only further elevate the status and influence of contact centre leadership within organisations.

Demonstrable Support for Vulnerable Customers

Simply saying “we care about vulnerable customers” will no longer be enough. Organisations can quantifiably demonstrate how their vulnerable customer support improves outcomes for both customers and the business – consistently, and at scale. Those leading in this area will demonstrate their impact, with measurable improvements in customer wellbeing and satisfaction becoming the benchmark for success in supporting vulnerability. Businesses are increasingly aware that loyalty and their reputation are at stake.

Contact Centres Will Enhance Their Role as First Line of Cyber Defence

Threats from social engineering, phishing and sophisticated fraud attempts will continue to escalate. High-profile data breaches highlight how critical frontline colleagues are in protecting customers and organisations, as well as providing support as the first point of contact during adverse events. Technology within the contact centre will also play an increasing role in spotting fraud and cyber-attacks, analysing conversations and building clearer pictures of fraudsters and potential cybersecurity concerns. Protecting and empowering the frontline through comprehensive training, clear procedures and advanced technology is a strategic imperative for every organisation.

Customers Grasp of AI and Digital Will Force Changes in Customer Strategy

AI will enable businesses to better understand customers and deliver more effective experiences through the contact centre. However, the landscape is shifting rapidly. Customers are becoming increasingly savvy, with the ever-increasing trend towards the deployment of AI agents – personal assistant bots that negotiate better deals, compare offerings and manage interactions on their behalf. AI’s role on both sides of the customer relationship is deepening.

Conversely, within this environment, voice plays an increasingly important role, remaining the quickest channel to resolve many customer issues beyond AI involvement. The upshot is, organisations will be forced to rethink their customer strategies entirely. True omnichannel is within reach, but success will depend on having robust customer data and insights, and an adaptable approach to the AI and human balance.

Brands Will Make or Break Customer Experiences with AI

The rollout of new AI deployments will be a trend that everyone will be on high alert for in 2026. Some organisations will deploy customer-facing AI tools too quickly, resulting in damaged experiences and eroded trust. The pressure to innovate rapidly may lead to ’car crash‘ moments that undermine confidence in the technology.

In contrast, those taking patient, considered approaches will differentiate themselves as market leaders. As customers experience poor AI interactions elsewhere, they’ll increasingly value brands that deploy technology thoughtfully and maintain accessible human support when needed. In this scenario, trust in human expertise will only strengthen.

Proactive Service Will Become More Mainstream

Equipped with data, insights and AI tools that help them anticipate customer needs, more contact centres will offer proactive services that predict and prevent issues before customers encounter them. This shift improves customer experience by resolving problems people didn’t even know they had yet. The focus moves contact centres and their teams from being solely reactive problem-solving entities to anticipating needs – bringing skills such as advanced data analysis, customer journey management and autonomous decision-making to the fore.

UK BPOs Will Adapt Their Offering to Meet New Global Realities

The UK’s contact centre outsourcers are uniquely positioned to support more UK businesses, as AI transforms the industry and global uncertainties and volatilities extend. As organisations migrate transactional interactions handled offshore to AI, they’ll increasingly work with onshore BPOs for more difficult, nuanced work requiring cultural understanding, regulatory knowledge and sophisticated judgement. Partnerships will deliver AI-enabled interactions alongside meaningful human conversations. UK BPOs will compete on quality and capability rather than cost alone, positioning themselves as strategic partners able to successfully handle the complex interactions that truly matter.

Alternative Measures of Success Continue to Challenge the Status Quo

Traditional contact centre KPIs will be challenged as organisations develop alternative metrics that better capture customer outcomes, frontline effectiveness and business value. A clearer understanding will emerge between strategic metrics that inform business decisions and operational KPIs that drive daily performance. This shift will also help bridge the language gap between industry jargon and the strategic terminology needed to demonstrate the contact centre’s true value, enabling leaders to articulate their impact more effectively to boardrooms.