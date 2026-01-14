Last year’s Contact Centre & Customer Services Summit brought senior leaders together for two days of focused learning, strategic discussion and meaningful connection. Delegates took part in pre-arranged one-to-one meetings with solution providers, allowing them to explore products and services that directly aligned with their business priorities, rather than generic pitches. The seminar programme tackled key industry issues, from “The Power of WhatsApp Automation in the Contact Centre” by Gareth Bray, Business Development Director | Premier CX to “Next-Level CX: Powered by Human Intuition and AI Insight” by Andrew Lilley, Senior Director, Sales Engineering EMEA at Wavenet, and many more speakers offered practical insights delegates could take straight back to their teams.

Networking was another highlight, with attendees valuing the opportunity to engage with peers in a relaxed environment, supported by full hospitality throughout the summit. Many emphasised the benefit of connecting with like-minded professionals navigating similar challenges in an evolving market. In addition, the CX Solutions Summit delivered a focused day of insight and conversation for customer experience professionals. Designed around one-to-one meetings, seminar sessions and peer networking, it provided a platform for delegates to explore emerging CX trends, share practical approaches and gain perspective on how to innovate customer journeys. Speakers addressed timely topics such as AI-powered CX strategies and “The Role of Human Touch in an Increasingly Digital World”, offering actionable takeaways for practitioners.

Across both summits, delegates highlighted the value of stepping out of the office to engage with fresh ideas, benchmark against peers and build connections that extend beyond the event itself.

Following the success of last year’s gatherings, both the Contact Centre & Customer Services Summit and the CX Solutions Summit are returning in 2026 — giving you the chance to build on these insights. Join this year’s events whether you’re a buyer or supplier by contacting Mark Connell.