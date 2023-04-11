Being in retail and experiencing significant peaks, how are the team targeted whilst also factoring in wellbeing? Customers can be unforgiving in peak times, especially what we saw with the carrier delays over Christmas.

Emma Dark: It is a balance. All of the carrier impacts have been challenging. You’ve just got to keep calm We are in a live operation. That’s what we’re there to do. You’ve just got to normalise things as much as possible. When you go into peak, you know that you’re not going to be delivering your BAU KPIs, and you have that conversation with your exec team well in advance as part of your budget planning so there is no expectation that you’re going to be hitting your Rolls Royce service levels during that period. Ongoing communication is key. As a business, when we were going through peak peak, we were having twice-daily calls as a cross-functional team. We talked about where we over forecast, dealing with things that we were unplanned, so that it was really transparent to the brand VPs and our wider business, how we were coping with the demand that we were dealing with. And we were really transparent about our service levels across the different channels. It was job to lead all of that and make sure that we were really transparent and clear about the things we could influence and the things that were out of our control.

Emma Dark: Within the contact centre, we told everyone when the busy periods were coming, that they just needed to do their best to focus on quality and customer experience. If you’re stuck, stop and ask and don’t panic. We had to keep saying that day after day because the volumes go hockey stick not an even trajectory. It was the job of the team leaders and the Ops managers to be as present as possible virtually or physically, not tasking but listening out for someone’s having a tricky conversation, noticing if someone’s just walked off in tears, building a safe environment. Some of the ops managers were taking tea trolleys around. We absolutely tried to have as much fun as we could throughout that period. My mantra was: let’s enjoy it, ride it, keep communicating, watch out for one another. We’re not robots, we are people. My role was to take the heat out of that and make sure that the senior people in the business understood what was in our control and what wasn’t. And making sure that afterwards, you do a proper retrospective and you look at where the business could have helped you perform better to serve the consumer during those unprecedented times.