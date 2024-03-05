Research has revealed a growing acceptance for AI-powered virtual assistants among contact centre agents. The findings from a recent survey of contact centres worldwide indicate that frontline colleagues are happy to use IVAs, as it helps in enhancing results, improves productivity, and ensures better job satisfaction.
The report puts to rest concerns about any adverse impact of AI on workforce and employment, as well as the fears associated with generative AI and large language models within the contact centre workforce. But far from seeing AI as an existential threat, the research shows that contact centre representatives consider IVAs to be as important as having a competitive salary and a positive work environment with respect.
About the Speaker
Paul Milloy, Business Consultant, Intradiem
Paul has almost 40 years of operational experience in customer facing activities & roles ranging from engineering, customer operations management to business change and improvement and latterly in resource planning.
He was Resource Planning Director at Centrica between 2016 and 2020 running an integrated planning function for British Gas Customer Operations, responsible for all aspects of end-to-end resource planning for all customer contact channels with over 20 million contacts per annum and an agent population of 8000.
In January 2021, Paul joined Intradiem as Chair of the Forefront Executive Council for UK&I, leading on thought leadership engagement and senior leader networking, and supporting on brand and solution awareness and business development.