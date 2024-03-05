Research has revealed a growing acceptance for AI-powered virtual assistants among contact centre agents. The findings from a recent survey of contact centres worldwide indicate that frontline colleagues are happy to use IVAs, as it helps in enhancing results, improves productivity, and ensures better job satisfaction.

The report puts to rest concerns about any adverse impact of AI on workforce and employment, as well as the fears associated with generative AI and large language models within the contact centre workforce. But far from seeing AI as an existential threat, the research shows that contact centre representatives consider IVAs to be as important as having a competitive salary and a positive work environment with respect.

