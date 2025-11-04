Over the next five years, three fundamental shifts will reshape the contact centre industry: how people work, what customers expect and where organisations find value.

Contact Centre: 2030 is the documented output from a series of leadership roundtables hosted by CCMA, in which senior leaders came together to explore these vital themes and how their respective organisations might be impacted by changes related to each.

From the impact AI will have on the role of frontline advisors, to the evolution of themes such as hyper-personalisation, proactive customer service and the trust economy, Contact Centre: 2030 is a comprehensive research initiative that paints a clear picture of what the not-so-distant future might look like in the contact centre industry.

Find out how you can start the process of transforming your contact centre from reactive fraud targets into proactive intelligence hubs.

Turning Your Contact Centre into a Proactive Crime Prevention Hub

Explore how contact centres can build trusted and secure outbound communications.

Good Practice Guide: How to Build Trusted and Secure Communications with Outbound Calls

Now available to all - download the UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report 2025 and dive into the UK contact centre outsourcing landscape.

The UK Contact Centre Outsourcing Report 2025

