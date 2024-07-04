The world of call centre management is at a tipping point. Getting to speak to someone in person is no longer a primary concern for customers. Instead, they want their enquiry handled as quickly, efficiently and accurately as possible — with the option to speak to someone if needed.

That’s just one of the key findings from Kore.ai’s Customer Experience (CX) Benchmark Report 2024, a deep dive into the world of customer service and the evolving role of Al chatbots. The report surveyed 1,200 respondents across Europe (Germany and the UK), America, and APAC.

It’s one that signals a major shift in an industry where the ability to speak to a live person handling enquiries was once deemed to be the gold standard in customer service.

But thanks to the rapid advancement of an intelligent automated frontline and the growing acceptance of AI-driven applications, the customer service sector is changing forever.

According to the report, two-thirds (65%) of those surveyed said they would prefer to get their order status in 30 seconds from an automated assistant compared to three minutes waiting for a live person.

While three-quarters (76%) of consumers agreed that when an organisation uses the latest automated assistant technology, it means their request is handled faster and more accurately.

In the UK, intelligent virtual assistants are preferred by 74% respondents over basic bots or chatbots and are frequently interacted with across multiple industries, with the top 3 including banking and financial services (81%), healthcare (80%) and retail (78%).

This sheds light on the dynamic shifts in consumer behaviour and expectations within customer service. Natural language interactions, seamless transitions between support channels and round-the-clock availability must be embedded in organisation’s customer service solutions.

Other key takeaways provide yet more evidence that consumers increasingly trust automated services to handle their enquiries.