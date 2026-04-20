UK public service contact centres are having to manage more interaction complexity and volume than ever before, driven by a combination of increasing contact variety, changing customer expectations, technological evolution, budget constraints, customer vulnerabilities and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Senior contact centre and customer experience leaders from across local government, housing, policing, healthcare and other public services came together at the House of Lords to discuss how the many challenges they face can manifest into fragmented customer journeys, and how to fix them.

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