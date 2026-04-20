UK public service contact centres are having to manage more interaction complexity and volume than ever before, driven by a combination of increasing contact variety, changing customer expectations, technological evolution, budget constraints, customer vulnerabilities and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Senior contact centre and customer experience leaders from across local government, housing, policing, healthcare and other public services came together at the House of Lords to discuss how the many challenges they face can manifest into fragmented customer journeys, and how to fix them.

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About the Leadership Series

The Leadership Series is the documented output from CCMA’s Leadership Forum meetings. These meetings take place at the House of Lords and provide an exclusive opportunity for senior contact centre leaders to explore the key factors driving change in the industry and to consider how to continue to innovate for the benefit of the customer, colleagues and the business.

How do you integrate AI and automation without losing the human connection that customers still need and value?

Financial Services: Striking the Right Human and Digital Balance

How do you integrate AI and automation without losing the human connection that customers still need and value?

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Senior leaders gathered at the House of Lords to explore the impact of ‘over-automation’ within their contact centre operations.

The Hidden Cost of Over-Automation

Senior leaders gathered at the House of Lords to explore the impact of ‘over-automation’ within their contact centre operations.

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Leaders discussed how they're strengthening emotional connections with customers during an era of rapid digital transformation.

Emotionally Connected Customer Experience

Leaders discussed how they’re strengthening emotional connections with customers during an era of rapid digital transformation.

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