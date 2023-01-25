The wellbeing of colleagues in the contact centre has a direct impact on productivity, as it affects absence, attrition and quality.

According to Deloitte the cost of absences, presenteeism and attrition across the total UK workforce increased 25% from 2019 to 2020-21, reaching more than £50 billion in 2020-21. Deloitte’s analysis identifies presenteeism (defined as ’attending work in spite of illness and not performing at full ability’) as the largest contributor to employers’ costs of mental health, greater than absences and attrition.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of people in the UK who are economically inactive because they are long-term sick has increased to a record high.  Furthermore, according to Gallup the UK is home to one of the least engaged workforces in Europe. Gallup’s analysis claims only 9% of the UK workforce is ‘engaged’, ranking 33rd out of 38 in Europe.

It is against this backdrop that the CCMA publishes this research into colleague wellbeing, the most comprehensive and authoritative ever conducted for the contact centre community.

Download the report to find out our 8 discoveries into colleague wellbeing in contact centres.


By completing this form you agree to the CCMA using your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. We use your data to personalise and improve your experience on our digital platforms, send you relevant communications, provide products and services you request from us, and to carry out profiling and market research. You have the right to object, unsubscribe or be deleted from our database. Please contact info@ccma.org.uk.

Watch our online seminar to find out how Process Automation can impact colleagues and customers.

Watch: Process Automation for Efficient Contact Centre CX

Watch our online seminar to find out how Process Automation can impact colleagues and customers.

Read more »
How EvaluAgent's 360° platform provided end-to-end visibility and helped Pinnacle.com achieve a 95% Quality Score by engaging their front-line teams

Pinnacle case study

How EvaluAgent’s 360° platform provided end-to-end visibility and helped Pinnacle.com achieve a 95% Quality Score by engaging their front-line teams

Read more »
What will the next 12 months hold for automation technology in the contact centre?

Top intelligent automation trends to watch in 2023

What will the next 12 months hold for automation technology in the contact centre?

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »