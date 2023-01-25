According to Deloitte the cost of absences, presenteeism and attrition across the total UK workforce increased 25% from 2019 to 2020-21, reaching more than £50 billion in 2020-21. Deloitte’s analysis identifies presenteeism (defined as ’attending work in spite of illness and not performing at full ability’) as the largest contributor to employers’ costs of mental health, greater than absences and attrition.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of people in the UK who are economically inactive because they are long-term sick has increased to a record high. Furthermore, according to Gallup the UK is home to one of the least engaged workforces in Europe. Gallup’s analysis claims only 9% of the UK workforce is ‘engaged’, ranking 33rd out of 38 in Europe.

It is against this backdrop that the CCMA publishes this research into colleague wellbeing, the most comprehensive and authoritative ever conducted for the contact centre community.

