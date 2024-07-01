Coaching with Confidence

In today’s dynamic customer service landscape, effective coaching isn’t just beneficial – it’s essential.
This course covers everything you need to know to be able to coach with confidence. Learn the essential tools and techniques to cultivate a positive coaching culture, develop personalised coaching plans, recognise the different learning styles, and more.
Now’s the time to transform your leadership approach with confidence!
Course Description
You’ll dive into practical strategies on how to prioritise coaching within your team’s daily activities, ensuring your team members receive the support they need to excel.
Discover the transformative benefits of fostering a coaching culture within your contact centre, where continuous improvement becomes the norm. You’ll learn more about the GROW model, equipping you with a structured approach to coaching that maximises individual potential and performance.
By the end, you’ll be empowered to drive meaningful change and contribute to your organisation’s success as a highly effective coach.
Learning outcomes
- Understand the difference between coaching, training and performance management.
- Appreciate the difference between performance coaching and call coaching.
- Recognise the benefits and impact that coaching has on performance and engagement.
- Develop knowledge of the GROW coaching model and skills required to coach effectively.
- Understand the different approaches to side by side and remote monitoring.
- Apply and practice coaching techniques.
- Realise the benefits of using a coaching planning guide.
- Demonstrate delivery of a coaching session through practice / demo.
Benefits to your business
- Effective coaching and training can improve performance by 84%
- Reduces employee turnover by allowing your teams to feel valued and supported
- Your team will achieve smarter outcomes, improve on their skills and build on their strengths
- Boosts team morale and engagement
- Well-coached teams and individuals are better equipped to handle customer queries, leading to an enhanced customer experience
- Drive effective results across your contact centre operation with effective coaching
Course content
- How to prioritise coaching
- Learn the benefits of a coaching culture
- Understand the GROW model
- How to create a coaching plan
- Understand the different learning styles
- Know the difference between coaching, training and performance management
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord is a highly skilled Coach and facilitator who has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking. She is a qualified NLP Practitioner as well as a Hypnotherapist and is qualified to use several psychometric profiling tools including MBTI and TMSDI.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness.
As a lover of life Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people.
What delegates say
“The training delivery from Jacqui was absolutely excellent. I also liked that I have been provided with several different coaching tools which can be applicable for multiple circumstances.”
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Two x 3-hour online sessions using Zoom.
Who is it for?
Contact Centre Team Leaders and Managers, Quality Assurance teams, Learning & Development teams, aspiring leaders.
Why should you go?
Learn more about coaching practice and develop your skills as a highly effective coach, to improve the outcomes of those on your team and the business.
How much is it?
CCMA members: £299*
Non-members: £399*
*excludes VAT
Additional discounts available for group bookings