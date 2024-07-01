Coaching with Confidence

Jenifer Lord is a highly skilled Coach and facilitator who has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking. She is a qualified NLP Practitioner as well as a Hypnotherapist and is qualified to use several psychometric profiling tools including MBTI and TMSDI.

Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness.

As a lover of life Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people.