Coaching with Confidence (Developing)

Coaching is one of the most powerful tools a leader can use to unlock potential, build trust and drive performance. But great coaching doesn’t come from having all the answers, it comes from asking the right questions.

This energising and thought-provoking course invites leaders to explore their own coaching mindset, shift from ‘fixing’ to ‘facilitating’, and build the confidence to coach in real conversations. Drawing on the Inner Game, Skill vs Will, and Push vs Pull models, participants will reflect on how they show up as a coach, and how to elevate their impact.