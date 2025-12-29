Coaching with Confidence (Developing)

Coaching is one of the most powerful tools a leader can use to unlock potential, build trust and drive performance. But great coaching doesn’t come from having all the answers, it comes from asking the right questions.
This energising and thought-provoking course invites leaders to explore their own coaching mindset, shift from ‘fixing’ to ‘facilitating’, and build the confidence to coach in real conversations. Drawing on the Inner Game, Skill vs Will, and Push vs Pull models, participants will reflect on how they show up as a coach, and how to elevate their impact.
By the end of this session, you’ll:
- Understand the difference between coaching, training and performance management
- Explore the Inner Game of coaching, how mindset, trust and self-awareness shape outcomes
- Learn how to flex their coaching style using the Skill vs Will and Coaching Spectrum models
- Build confidence in giving feedback that encourages ownership and growth
- Use the GROW model to structure coaching conversations with purpose and clarity
- Reflect on their current coaching approach and identify how to elevate it
- Leave with practical tools and a personal commitment to coach with greater intention
About the trainer
Jenifer Lord
A highly skilled coach and facilitator, Jenifer has worked with many prestigious clients and organisations all over the UK and in South Africa, India and USA. Having gained most of her experience over many years leading teams in fast paced multi-million turnover organisations, Jenifer blends strong commerciality and outstanding customer focus with a revolutionary way of thinking.
Her passion for understanding what makes people tick led her to study Psychology, Neuroscience and Neuroplasticity and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for stress reduction as well as Mindfulness. As a lover of life, Jenifer understands that the key to success in both life and business is through people. She has endless positivity and optimism, which she brings with her at work.
Upcoming Dates
Pick a date below and fill in the booking form to reserve your place and places for colleagues. We will raise an invoice, so if you need to provide a purchase order number, please do so in the form or email it to info@ccma.org.uk.
Format
Taking place on Zoom.
Who is it for?
For those looking to become leaders or those new to role (less than 12 months).
Why should you go?
Shift from problem-solver to performance catalyst. Gain the mindset, models, and confidence to coach with impact.
How much is it?
£340 + VAT for members
£425 + VAT for non-members