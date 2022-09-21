How a progressive Big Four accounting firm reconstructed its CX strategy to overcome language and technology barriers; deploying one of the most extensive and efficient internal employee support models in the world

In 2020, ChatLingual was challenged by one of the Big Four professional service firms with a large-scale need that would test the very limits of the solution and its partner.They were looking to consolidate staff for a global network of firms with diverging languages, regional practices, and technologies.

Chatlingual’s client had a dilemma which four-fold. Firstly, they wanted all their service desk agents to be able to support every employee in their native of preferred language, no. matter where they are. In addition, many regional firms under the umbrella firm of the client were using a variety of CRM platforms, further complicating Chatlingual’s challenge.Also, employees needed connect quickly to a subject expert (agent) who possessed the knowledge to answer every question that they had.

Finally, all these interactions between agents and employees between independent firms across the globe presented a huge data security risk, it was vital that no breaches could occur

The client’s motive was clear-cut: save on costs and reduce multilingual staffing complexity through consolidation. Sounds like the perfect problem for ChatLingual to help solve.

The Solution:

As opposed to typical translation software vendors, the ChatLingual team partnered with the client and the requirements they had. Using a relational approach, the ChatLingual team worked with the client to ensure concerns regarding scalability, security, and usability were resolved. This approach led the client to see the benefits from implementing the ChatLingual multilingual solution from the outset.

With thousands of segmented employees, there were many complex layers to the client’s business structure, so it was decided that the initial project would be to implement the multilingual chat solution for just a handful of languages and regional firms.

Universal Agent:

Using the ChatLingual enterprise chat platform, the English-speaking Universal Agent could hold a real-time conversation with an Italian-speaking accountant in Germany without anything getting lost in translation. Effectively, the Universal Agent is someone who has transcended linguistic barriers thanks to the seamless implementation of technology and processes. Only a Universal Agent could accomplish the above. And unlocking that agent would only be possible with the seamless integration of a sophisticated and customized solution.

Integrating CRMs and Multilingual Chat:

For the client, training their help desk employees on each of the different CRM systems was not an option. This meant everything had to work seamlessly and automatically through ChatLingual’s agent desktop interface as well as through the backend. To accomplish this, API integrations were able to not only identify the region and language of each employee, but also which CRM instance they were using.

This included launching an add-on multilingual chatbot feature for one of the regional teams to expedite employee-agent interactions.

The Multilingual Chatbot:

The firm brought its own chatbot; ChatLingual made it possible for the chatbot to communicate with its employees in over 25 languages.

The Result:

By tailoring the integration of its multilingual messaging solution, ChatLingual was able to unlock the Universal Agent and thereby enable the client to consolidate their global help desk operations.

By taking language out of the equation, the client was able to focus on hiring help desk staff based on other competencies, namely subject matter and technical expertise.

Read on below to find out in detail how ChatLingual were able to conquer such a monumental challenge.