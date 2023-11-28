The government has released its responses to consultations on reforms to retained EU laws and the calculation of annual leave entitlement for part year and irregular hours workers.

The recent government release regarding changes to holiday entitlement calculations marks a significant development in the realm of employment laws. This update is a response to consultations on the reform of retained EU laws, focusing particularly on how annual leave entitlement is calculated for part-year and irregular hours workers. The intention behind these changes is to ensure fair and equitable treatment for individuals whose work patterns may not conform to traditional full-time employment standards.

In addressing the concerns raised during the consultations, the government aims to establish a more inclusive framework that accommodates the diverse nature of modern work arrangements. By revisiting and potentially amending the existing regulations related to holiday entitlement, the authorities strive to strike a balance between the rights of employees and the practicalities faced by employers managing staff with varying work schedules. This move reflects an ongoing commitment to adapt labour laws to the evolving landscape of employment, acknowledging the growing prevalence of non-traditional work structures and the need for corresponding adjustments in entitlement calculations.