BPA Quality Director explains why quality monitoring supports both advisor wellbeing and CX.

Quality monitoring was high on the list when teams first migrated to homeworking during the coronavirus outbreak, and it remains a critical tool to monitor the quality of the customer experience.

With some contact centres seeing an increase in AHT (average handle time) and mindful of advisor wellbeing, Martin Teasdale, Quality Solutions Director at BPA Quality, draws on his vast experience and what he is seeing in the contact centre environment today. This interview provides some key advice and insights for contact centre leaders working through current challenges in this 20 minute podcast.