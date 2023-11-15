It’s that exciting time of year where we start preparing for CCMA Benchmarking. For UK contact centre leaders and members of the CCMA, we offer an exclusive online benchmarking tool that assesses your contact centre performance against 25+ core customer, operational and people KPIs.

Benchmarking delivers a personalised report, which highlights how your contact centre’s performance compares against industry peers and across a range of industries. Insights gathered allows you to drive your contact centre forward, supporting business cases for improvement and allowing you to make informed decisions across key areas of the business.

We are working with our partner Sabio, who runs the online benchmarking tool. The portal gives you an independent, reliable, and authoritative view of where you need to focus your budget, time, and resources to optimise customer and business outcomes.

The CCMA Benchmarking is conducted annually, with registration opening on 4th December 2023. The portal will be open for submissions on 2nd January 2024 and will be open for one month to submit your data. The more members we have taking part in Benchmarking exercise, the greater the insights you will have to make data-driven decisions based on the most up-to-date insights.

The CCMA Benchmarking assesses your contact centre’s performance across a range of metrics, including customer, operational and people measures. One of the key areas covered in the CCMA Benchmarking is customer measures. These include overall Net Promoter Score (NPS), First Contact Resolution (FCR) score, call quality and monitoring volumes, the number of customer channels deployed, and average response time across channels etc. These metrics are crucial in providing insights into helping you enhance your customer service experience when measuring against your peers.

Operational measures such as total shrinkage, team manager ratio, and the number of concurrent interactions which an advisor handles are also covered in the Benchmarking. These metrics provide an in-depth understanding of how your contact centre is performing in terms of operational efficiency, helping you identify areas where your processes can be streamlined when compared to other contact centres.

People measures, such as total advisor absence, attrition, working week, and training hours per advisor are also assessed. These metrics are crucial in determining the quality of your team and identifying areas where additional training or support is needed.